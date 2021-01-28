Goods worth Rs 20-22 lakh stolen from Hindustan Unilever godown in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: Goods worth around Rs 20-22 lakh were stolen from a Hindustan Unilever godown at Beltola in Guwahati on Tuesday. The CCTV cameras of the godown captured four to five unidentified persons stealing the products and loading it on a truck. In this regard, a case – 169/21 u/s 380 has been lodged at the Basistha PoliceStation. The FIR copy stated that Rs 45,000 were also stolen by the miscreants.

