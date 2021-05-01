Guwahati Branch of ICAI organized Blood donation camp at Marwari Hospital

 Top
Members & Students of the Guwahati Branch of ICAI organized a blood donation camp at Marwari Hospital on Thursday. The camp was jointly organized by ICAI,

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  1 May 2021 2:03 AM GMT

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Members & Students of the Guwahati Branch of ICAI organized a blood donation camp at Marwari Hospital on Thursday. The camp was jointly organized by ICAI, Lions Club of Guwahati Elite, Leo Club of Guwahati Elite & Leo Club of Guwahati Kamrupa. The camp was inaugurated by CA Mannoj Agarwala. The volunteers were able to collect and donate around 45 units of blood during the camp.

