Guwahati Branch of ICAI organized Blood donation camp at Marwari Hospital

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: Members & Students of the Guwahati Branch of ICAI organized a blood donation camp at Marwari Hospital on Thursday. The camp was jointly organized by ICAI, Lions Club of Guwahati Elite, Leo Club of Guwahati Elite & Leo Club of Guwahati Kamrupa. The camp was inaugurated by CA Mannoj Agarwala. The volunteers were able to collect and donate around 45 units of blood during the camp.

