Guwahati logs increasing cases of COVID-19 positive cases

GUWAHATI: COVID-19 positive cases in Guwahati are once again increasing even as total cases and positivity rate in the State have declined.

Golaghat district was topping the list of COVID-19 positive cases in districts tillJuly 11. Kamrup (Metro) district, which covers Guwahati city, has now overtaken all districts.Kamrup (Metro) is on top with 2,173 cases in the last ten days from July 9 to July 18. Golaghat is at second place with 1,956 cases, followed by Jorhat with 1,392 cases. South Salmara has the lowest number of cases with 32 cases. In the daily count on Sunday, Kamrup (Metro) registered 179 cases in 24 hours — highest among all districts in the State.

Even though the Health department officials have attributed intensified testing to rising positive cases in Guwahati, doctors at GMCH (Gauhati Medical College & Hospital) have blamed the increase to the Delta variant which is said to be more infectious. In Guwahati the Health department is conducting around 20,000 tests daily.

"We are witnessing a new trend among COVID-19 positive patients has been noticed in Guwahati. Many members of the same family are being infected. There is no place for complacency and the people have to very careful for the next two to three months. The third wave of infection can hit the country as well Assam at any time," said a senior doctor of GMCH.

