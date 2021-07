STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Police arrested most wanted drug peddler — Mithinga Basumatary near the Central Jail Guwahati on Wednesday.

The police have recovered more than 100 vials of drugs from the accused. Basumatary has informed the police that Katabari, Lokhra, and Nepali Mandir are the hotspots of drug peddling in the city.

