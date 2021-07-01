Assam Govt's 'War on Drugs' Continues to Bust Drug Cartels Across State
The Assam Police have uncovered a large supply chain network with a narco terror nexus in Karbi Anglong & accelerating the war against drugs nexus.
- 7 July 2021 9:32 AM GMT
Notorious Drug Peddler of Bajiagaon, Assam Nabbed
Notorious Drug peddler of Bajiagaon, Md Zakir Hussain Caught by Samaguri PS, Zamina Khatun and Joshnara Begum Arrested by Haibergaon
Kampur PS, Kaliabor PS, Haibergaon OP, and Nagaon Town Branch simultaneously raided multiple locations and destroyed a huge amounts of Illicit Liquor.
- 7 July 2021 9:30 AM GMT
Police Open Fire As Manipuri Drug Peddler Tries to Flee
Manipur-based drug peddler identified as Lunkholal Maye was “grievously injured” when police opened fired to stop the criminal from fleeing.
During the police firing, Maye has been critically injured and been shifted to the hospital for treatment.
This case has been confirmed by the Special DGP of Assam Police, GP Singh.
- 6 July 2021 12:55 PM GMT
Operation against drugs, liquor and cattle smuggling continues in Dhubri
Operation against drugs, liquor and cattle smuggling continues in Dhubri district and in the last two days, five persons were arrested in different cases of smuggling. A person identified as Ainul Hussain was arrested with 400 gm ganja from Gaurangnagar under Chapor police station of Dhubri district while a drug peddler, Rajib Sheikh was arrested with 36 cough syrup bottles and 896 Pyevon capsules from Botertala near the railway level crossing of Dhubri town on Thursday
- 6 July 2021 12:55 PM GMT
1,253 Arrests, Drugs valued at over Rs 131 Crore Recovered in Assam
As the 'war on drugs' continues in the State, the Assam Police has arrested as many as 1,253 persons and registered 723 cases under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act from May 10 to June 29. During the period, the police seized a huge quantity of drugs which have a market value of Rs 131,89,54,435.
The seized drugs along with their market value is as follows —16.728 kg heroin (Rs 33,45,59,800), 6859.216 kg ganja (Rs 34,29,60,800), 10.28027 kg opium (Rs 51,40,135), 58,571 bottles of codeine based cough syrup (Rs 4,09,99,700), 9,48,736 tablets/capsules (Rs 47,43,68,000), 1.9292 kg morphine (Rs 96,46,000), 3,314 kg poppy straw (Rs 6,62,80,000), 3 kg crystal methamphetamine (Rs 4,50,00,000).
Along with the drugs, the police have recovered Rs 84,01,690 cash, 13,630 foreign currency, 6,800 FICN (Fake Indian Currency Notes), and destroyed 31 bighas, 3 katha and 12 lessa cultivation of cannabis.
- 6 July 2021 12:54 PM GMT
Karbi Anglong Police seized drugs from Assam-Nagaland border, three held
Achieving yet another milestone in the fight against drug trafficking, the Karbi Anglong Police recovered a huge quantity of heroin from a night super along the inter-State on Thursday evening. As per reports, the Karbi Anglong police intercepted the Guwahati-bound bus bearing registration number MN 01 1938 in the Purna Lahorijan area over NH 36 and recovered 52 soap cases containing 658 grams of high quality heroin concealed inside the vehicle. The seized drugs is estimated to have a market value of Rs 2 crore in the black market.
- 2 July 2021 8:46 AM GMT
One arrested with drugs in Guwahati
The Bharalumukh Police arrested a person with 400 mg heroin from the Anthgaon area on Thursday. The drugs were kept in six vials. The arrested person has been identified as Surman Ali (28), a resident of Sipajhar in Darrang district. According to the police, the youth possessed the drugs for consumption.
- 1 July 2021 7:20 AM GMT
Assam Police Raids Residence in Goalpara, Durgs Worth 10 Cr Seized
Today early morning, the house of Jahangir Alom of Bhalukdubi, Goalpara PS was raided. The police further recovered huge quantities of drugs & psychotropic substances from the house that is worth about 10 Crore in market value. The drugs were hidden under the bedroom in an underground room.
Notably, the house had a mini-factory to make Codeine-based cough syrup along with 3 machines for labelling and sealing and also 9 drums of raw material (4000 ltrs) to prepare cough syrup.
Also recovered Heroin, Yaba tablets, Nitrozepam tablets, Spasmo tablets, and Cash from his house.
One JCB, Bolero Pickup Van, one Alto, and one electric rickshaw were seized from the accused house. Further investigation is on.
- 30 Jun 2021 12:03 PM GMT
Brown Sugar Seized in Tinsukia, 1 Arrested
The police have recovered 21 grams of brown sugar from Guijan in Assam’s Tinsukia district.
A drug peddler was also arrested in connection to this. The police recovered the brown sugar during a raid in Guijan.
A case has been registered against the accused and he is being interrogated.
Meanwhile, the police also recovered 250 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor from Digboi recently.
- 28 Jun 2021 10:18 AM GMT
Drug peddlers arrested, drugs seized by Goalpara Police
In continuation of its operations against drug peddlers and anti-social elements, the Goalpara Police on Saturday arrested two people and recovered from their possession prohibited drugs, fake gold bar and cash. The arrested duo has been identified as Rakibul Islam and Azmir Hussain of village No. 2, Pubergaon, Mankachar, South Salmara district.
- 26 Jun 2021 11:09 AM GMT
