Hatigaon police busted human trafficking racket, rescued two women

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The Hatigaon Police has busted a human trafficking racket and rescued two women from Rajasthan.

The rescued women are residents of Hatigaon Chariali and Goalpara.

The investigation was started after one of the victim's family lodged a missing complaint at the Hatigaon PS in September last year. After being able to track the victim's phone, a team of Hatigaon Police went to Rajasthan on January 27 to rescue her.

Along with the victim, the police were able to rescue another woman and arrest two traffickers -- Lalita Devi (32) and Jonda Ram Guljar (42). The police stated that three traffickers from Assam lured the women on the pretext of marriage and jobs and handed them over to Lalita Devi in Rajasthan. Later Devi sold the women to Jonda Ram Guljar for a sum of Rs 1.5 lakh each. Out of the three traffickers from Assam, one has been arrested the police. However, his identity is yet to be disclosed.

Also Read: Interstate Trafficking Racket Busted in Assam; 11 Including Minors Rescued

Also Watch: Sad Incident in Moran Village, 92 year old Woman Burnt Alive