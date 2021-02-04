Huge cache of arms, ammunition & explosives seized in Gossaigaon

CORRESPONDENTS



GOSSAIGAON/ KOKRAJHAR: In a major breakthrough, Police personnel from Saraibil Police Outpost seized a huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosives from a vehicle and arrested six persons travelling in the vehicle, informed sources at around 7:30 on Tuesday.

Kokrajhar Superintendent of Police Rakesh Roushan said, "The operation was launched based on a secret input about the illegal arms consignment in the Nasraibil area under Gossaigaon Police Station. The police team was led by Saraibil Police Outpost In-charge Mithun Taye. The huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosives were recovered from a Scorpio (AS-16A-4165) proceeding towards Nasraibil."

The seized arms, ammunition and explosives comprise five AK-56 rifles, eight magazines of AK-56, one HK 33E with a magazine, one UBGL, 11 UBGL cells, eight Chinese hand grenades, and 300 numbers of AK-56 ammunition with BP pauches, besides five mobile handsets as well as blankets, plastic and tooth brushes.

The apprehended persons have been identified as Snmanjay Basumatary alias Bogla, Rabinath Narzary alias Ganda, Pungka Basumatary alias Langkhu, Mwktang Basumatary alias Mamo, Manipal Mushahary, and Swmkwr Basumatary. Further investigation is on.

