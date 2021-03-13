Indian Army organizes 'Victory Run' in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: As the nation moves closer to the historic landmark of 75 years of Independence, a 'Victory Run' (cross country) was organized on Friday in Guwahati to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence which is also termed as 'Bharat Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. 175 serving personnel and veterans of the Indian Army took part in the run. Similar runs were also organized in Delhi, Chandigarh, Bhopal and Thiruvananthapuram simultaneously.



Major General Vikas Saini, General Officer Commanding 51 Sub Area flagged off the run as a tribute and gratitude to the sacrifices, struggle and indomitable spirit of our freedom fighters. The aim of the run was to spread awareness with respect to the spirit of the freedom movement to wider audience and use this platform to reiterate Indian Army's continued service to the nation, stated a release.

