 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Indian Army organizes 'Victory Run' in Guwahati

As the nation moves closer to the historic landmark of 75 years of Independence, a ‘Victory Run’ (cross country) was organized on Friday in Guwahati

Indian Army

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  13 March 2021 3:15 AM GMT

GUWAHATI: As the nation moves closer to the historic landmark of 75 years of Independence, a 'Victory Run' (cross country) was organized on Friday in Guwahati to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence which is also termed as 'Bharat Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. 175 serving personnel and veterans of the Indian Army took part in the run. Similar runs were also organized in Delhi, Chandigarh, Bhopal and Thiruvananthapuram simultaneously.

Major General Vikas Saini, General Officer Commanding 51 Sub Area flagged off the run as a tribute and gratitude to the sacrifices, struggle and indomitable spirit of our freedom fighters. The aim of the run was to spread awareness with respect to the spirit of the freedom movement to wider audience and use this platform to reiterate Indian Army's continued service to the nation, stated a release.

Also Read: Indian Army provides financial assistance to family of martyred soldier in Mangaldai

Also Watch: Assam Polls 2021 Assam CM Sonowal at Morigaon


Indian Army Victory Run 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X