India's first annual mime journal 'Nirbaak' launched in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: India's first annual Mime Journal "Nirbaak" was launched here on Saturday.

The guest of honour of the event was Sangeet Natak Akademi winner and Mime artiste Moinul Haque.

Addressing the media, Haque said, "I'm optimist of my students carrying forward this art form to the next level in the near future."

Minangka Deka, who is the editor of the journal, will work for the betterment of this art form. He said that there is scarcity of written documents about this art form. "So, this motivated me to create one," he said, and added that the journal contains mime-related articles from all over the globe.

The other noted dignitaries who were present at the function are noted actor-producer Himangshu Prasad Das, NHM Deputy Director Pomi Barua and journalist Sushanta Talukdar. The journal was published under Nirbaak Publication.