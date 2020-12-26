Mime workshop held to explore hidden talent of children in Tezpur

Our Correspondent



Tezpur: To explore the hidden talent of children, students and youngsters for promoting and preserving the rich culture of the country, a three-day long mime workshop has been organized by Bhoomi, a socio-cultural organization of Tezpur, in the premises of Edupur Society. This workshop offers new insights and understandings.

The workshop was inaugurated on Friday by KulenSarma, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Sonitpur and chief advisor of Bhoomi in the presence of Liza Talukdar, ADC, Sonitpur, social worker DrPradip Kumar Lahkar, MomiKalita, president of Bhoomi, and other dignitaries.

The workshop began with a brief introduction on mime by KulenSarma. He briefly discussed Natyashastra and significance of mime through several stories and examples. He gave an overall insight on mime and how mime could be made more inclusive as an art form. He said, "Mime is an eternal part of both dance and theatre and it can never be excluded."

Dip Kumar Kalita, chief instructor and secretary of Bhoomi, said that the objective of the workshop was to utilize the energy of youth at a level of exploration with a proper platform for supporting their inner abilities. As many as 30 students have participated in the workshop from various educational institutions of the greater Tezpur town.



