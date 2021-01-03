 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Kamakhya darhsan: COVID negative report not a must now

Kamakhya Temple authority has tweeted that now on no devotee has to show COVID-19 negative certificate for access to the temple for darhsan.

Kamakhya

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  3 Jan 2021 2:11 AM GMT


Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Kamakhya Temple authority has tweeted that now on no devotee has to show COVID-19 negative certificate for access to the temple for darhsan. However, the temple authority has made wearing of face mask and maintaining social distancing compulsory. Earlier, COVID-19 negative report was a must for every devotee for darshan.

Also Watch: Watch: Spine-chilling accident caught on camera, one woman dead

Also Read: Five suspected child labourers rescued near Kamakhya Temple, Guwahati


Kamakhya Temple COVID negative COVID 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X