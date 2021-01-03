Kamakhya darhsan: COVID negative report not a must now

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Kamakhya Temple authority has tweeted that now on no devotee has to show COVID-19 negative certificate for access to the temple for darhsan. However, the temple authority has made wearing of face mask and maintaining social distancing compulsory. Earlier, COVID-19 negative report was a must for every devotee for darshan.

