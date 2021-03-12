Kamrup (M) District Administration seized Rs 29 lakh from various locations

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: Kamrup (M) District Administration has been able to seize Rs 29.26 lakh from various locations in the district in the past few days when the model code of conduct has been in force.

On March 4, Rs 1.70 lakh was recovered near Athgaon Flyover and Rs 82,000 from Khanapara. On March 6, Rs 3.03 lakh was recovered from TRP Road at Fancy Bazar and Rs 4 lakh in front of MNDP Hostel near the RBI. While Rs 2.70 lakh was seized from Koinadhora Traffic Point on March 7, Rs 7.25 lakh was seized from Jail Road in Fancy Bazar on March 8, Rs 76,000 and Rs 7 lakh were seized from Kedar Road at Muchkhowa and Rs 2 lakh under Jorabat outpost on March 10.

