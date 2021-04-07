Kamrup (M) DTO collects Rs 205 crore in revenue

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The District Transport Office (DTO), Kamrup (M) has collected a whopping Rs 205,14,99,678 in revenue during 2020-21 financial year from April 2020 to March 2021.

This was stated in report issued by the DTO. According to the report, on March 31, 2021 the DTO collected an all time highest revenue collection in a single day amounting to Rs 2,71,70,174. It is to be noted that in the financial year 2019-20, a total revenue of Rs 212,18,53,272 was collected.

