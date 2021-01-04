Kaziranga National Park earns Rs 1 crore plus in 70 days

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Enhanced flow of tourists has enabled the Kaziranga National Park to earn revenue more than Rs 1 crore in the last 70 days.

"Altogether 64,100 tourists visited the park since October 21,2020 while the revenue collected during the 70-day period was Rs 127.32 lakh," a Forest department official said. The official said the park authorities could successfully restrict rhino poaching with only two rhinos poached in the year 2020. He said that 66 cases, including 17 rhino- related cases, have been booked during the year (2020) while 95 people have been arrested in 38 rhino and other wildlife crime related cases.

