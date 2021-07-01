Kidnap victim Ajit Das arrested by Palashbari Police

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The Palashbari Police has arrested kidnap victim Ajit Das, on suspicion of being associated with a drug smuggling racket. Currently, he is under two-day police custody and a case — 405/21 u/s 21/29 of NDPS Act — has been registered.

It is to be noted that Das, a leasee of Guwahati Railway Station parking, was abducted by a group of four persons from his house in the Kalibari area near Guwahati Railway Station in June 23. He was rescued on June 28.

