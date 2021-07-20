Left organizations call for steps to check price rise of fuel and essential items

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: Many Left organizations staged a demonstration protesting the continuous hike in prices of fuel and essential items on Monday.

Among the bodies participating in the protest programme were SFI (Students Federation of India), DYFI (Democratic Youth Federation of India), AIDWA (All India Democratic Women's Association), CITU (Centre of Indian Trade Unions), and AIKS (All India Kishan Sabha).

Talking to the media, the general secretary of Assam chapter of SFI Nirongkush Nath said, "The government must take steps to check the unabated price rise of the essential items as the common people have been affected during the pandemic."

