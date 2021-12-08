Liquor price likely to increase from December 10, 2021

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The Assam Government is likely to hike liquor price by 15 per cent with effect from December 10, 2021. The decision to increase exice duty has been taken to compensate VAT reduction price on petrol and diesel. However, no additional taxes have been levied on beer and wine. The tax will be higher for costly liquor in Assam.

In 2001-02 fiscal, the State Government earned Rs 148-crore excise revenue against Rs 2,033 crore in 2020-21. In this fiscal, the department has set a target of Rs 2,400-crore excise revenue collection.

