New building will prove to be temple in upholding human rights: CM Himanta

Permanent building of AHRC inaugurated

GUWAHATI: In a democracy, though the rights of the people are very important, fundamental duties should also be regarded as crucial for the success of the democracy, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He, therefore, urged upon the people in general to put adequate emphasis on individual duties along with fundamental rights. The Chief Minister said this during the inauguration of the permanent building of Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC) at Rupnagar in Guwahati on Saturday.



The office building built on a plot of one bigha land has become the permanent building of the Commission after its establishment in the year 1996. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that he felt really happy to have inaugurated the permanent building of Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC) at Rupnagar. He also said that the inauguration of the permanent building of the AHRC should be considered as the red letter day in its history. Established in the year 1996, the Commission was working from a rented building at Bhangagarh till the inauguration of the permanent building.

The Chief Minister said that the permanent building will really help the Commission to render its justice delivery system. Moreover, inauguration of the permanent building during Amrit Kaal of the country's 75 years of independence will give the Commission a new momentum in its functioning. He also said that the building will prove to be a temple in upholding the rights of the people of Assam.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister Sarma congratulated Lok Nirman Bibhag for completing the construction of the building expeditiously in spite of several impediments including COVID-19 pandemic. Chief Justice Gauhati High Country Justice RM Chhaya, Chairperson of AHRC Justice T. Vaiphei, its member Deva Kumar Saikia also spoke on the occasion.

