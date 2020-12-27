New minority party Jatiya Dal, Asom floated ahead of 2021 Assembly election

Staff Reporter



GUWAHATI: Yet another regional party has been formed in the State ahead of the 2021 Assembly election. The new party has been named Jatiya Dal, Asom (JDA). It has been floated in the State by the Asom Miya Parishad and 12 other minority organizations.

The party formed a coordination committee with MG Hazarika as the chief convener. Hazarika appealed to all regional parties of the State to be united to topple the BJP and defeat the Congress and the AIUDF in the forthcoming Assembly election in the State. He said that the aim of the party is to ensure safety and security of all in the State.

Also Watch: Himanta Biswa Sarma Addressing Press at Janata Bhawan (Assam Secretariat), Guwahati



Also Read: Assam Legislative Assembly session from December 28 to 30