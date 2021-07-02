NF Railway launches mobile vaccination-cum-wellness centre in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, NFR (Northeast Frontier Railway) has launched a massive vaccination drive across its jurisdiction. On the occasion of National Doctor's Day on July 1, a special vaccination-cum-wellness train was run on Thursday from Kamakhya station for health check-ups and vaccination of railway employees and beneficiaries posted at remote wayside stations.



Anshul Gupta, General Manager, NFR inspected the arrangements in the train and flagged it off from Kamakhya Station. The medical health unit in the train was manned by doctors and paramedical staff.

The train left from Kamakhya Railway Station at 9:00 am and halted at Azara, Mirza, Chaygaon, Bamunigaon and Boko stations of Assam for a health check-up and COVID-19 vaccination of railway employees and beneficiaries of this area.

As railway employees are working round the clock in these challenging times, railway administration is making all-out efforts to vaccinate all railway staff and beneficiaries in the quickest possible time.

It may be mentioned here that NFR has taken several health care initiatives to restrict the spread of COVID-19. The steps include equipping the existing railway hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 patients, organizing vaccination drives for its employees and beneficiaries, running Oxygen Express trains for the supply of life-saving oxygen etc, stated a release.

