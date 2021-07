STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: Thirty-eight people died of the COVID-19 in the State on Thursday when 2,669 new positive cases were detected. The COVID positivity rate in the State during the day was 1.94 percent. As many as 176 new cases were detected in Kamrup (M) district alone during the day.

