NF Railway RPF recovers contraband worth Rs 4.84 crore in 2020

GUWAHATI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of NF Railway has been successfully conducting raids in trains and railway premises throughout the jurisdiction of NFR to recover contraband items including smuggled goods. During the current year from January to November, RPF detected 93 such cases and recovered items worth Rs. 4, 84, 18,996.00. There were 36 each of such cases detected in Assam and West Bengal. A total of 15 cases



were detected in Bihar and three each in Nagaland and Tripura. The value of items recovered during these raids in Assam up to November is Rs 1,96,11,012; in Nagaland, the value of recovered items was Rs 3, 85,000; and in Tripura the value of seized items was Rs. 1,20,400.00, stated a release.

In case of West Bengal the value of items recovered is Rs 2,79, 35,461. In Bihar, the value of recovered items during this period was Rs. 3, 67,123.

Among the seized items, gold bars of about 4.14 kg worth about Rs 2, 21, 95,043 were seized on two occasions at New Jalpaiguri and Guwahati stations. In Guwahati staion, 13 gold biscuits weighing about 2.15 kg of value about Rs 1.12 crore were seized during a joint raid by RPF and DRI officials on October 2, 2020 with the arrest of four persons from 05909 DN. Similarly, 12 gold biscuits were seized at New Jalpaiguri station during raid on August 22, 2020.

Among other various foreign-made seized items are cigarettes worth Rs 88,48,000; footwear, garments, and sweaters worth Rs 18,66,955; electronic items worth Rs 2,83,205; betel nuts and tobacco worth Rs 82,20,272.00, added the release.

