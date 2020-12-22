NF Railway GM Anshul Gupta to visit Haflong today

A Correspondent

Haflong: The General Manger of Northeast Frontier Railway, Anshul Gupta, who took charge as General Manager on December 1 will be visiting the headquarters of Dima Hasao, on Tuesday.

Though there has been no specific detailed information regarding his visit, it is learnt that the General Manager will visit the place along with a galaxy of high officials from N F Railway headquarters and divisional headquarters. He will reach New Haflong at 7 am by special train. Monumental flag hoisting ceremony will be there after thorough inspection of New Haflong Railway Station and railway officials. After staying the night he is expected to leave Haflong for Lumding on December 24.

Meanwhile, several organizations of DimaHasao have prepared memoranda regarding the amenities of railway users like increase in duration of stoppage at New Haflong, Maibang, Mahur and other important stations of the district. They are also keen to meet the General Manager in person to discuss about the foot-over bridge facilities at Maibang, Langting and other places where the public is suffering a lot due to absence of such foot-over bridges.

