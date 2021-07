STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The Satgaon Police has arrested one Hajarat Ali (19) for stealing a mobile phone and sound system from a house in Pragatinagar under Satgaon Police Station. A case – 182/21 U/S 380 IPC has been registered in this regard. The accused has been forwarded to Judicial Custody.

Also Read: Satgaon Police arrested three for theft in Guwahati