One person arrested for breaking SBI ATM in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: A person was arrested on Wednesday night for trying to break an ATM (Automated Teller Machine) of the SBI (State Bank of India). Interestingly enough, the person was involved in the act at the ATM booth located near the office of DGP (Director General of Police) at Ulubari here.

The person identified as Kuldip Nath was first noticed by some people when he was immersed in carrying on the demolition act. On being informed, a police team arrived at the spot and arrested the person.

A case (420/2021) has been registered in this regard at the Paltan Bazar Police Station. On Thursday, the CJM Court sent Nath to two-day Police custody.

