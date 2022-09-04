Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

People still riding without helmets in Guwahati

Continuing its vigil against traffic violations in the city, Guwahati Traffic Police registered 353 cases of helmetless riding on Friday.

  4 Sep 2022

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Continuing its vigil against traffic violations in the city, Guwahati Traffic Police registered 353 cases of helmetless riding on Friday. The police also registered 21 cases of drunk driving and 403 cases of unauthorized parking.

It is a matter of concern that despite awareness campaigns by the Traffic Police and repeated directions that both the rider and the pillion should wear helmets, people continue to violate traffic rules by not wearing helmets while riding. Guwahati Traffic Police has urged people to wear helmets for their safety.

