Awareness programme on RTE Act/2009 held in Gossaigaon

Our Correspondent



Gossaigaon: An awareness programme on RTE Act/2009 was held under the Gossaigaon Block in the office premises of BMC, SSA, Gossaigaon. The meeting mainly focused on awareness regarding the guidelines to be followed by private school on opening and running of a private educational institute. The Principal and the other representatives from various private schools under the Gossaigaon Education Block were present in the awareness meet.

Jaypal Sing Brahma, DEEO-cum- DMC, SSA, Kokrajhar, Amarsing Brahma, BEEO Gossaigaon and DPOs of SSA, Kokrajhar and other departmental officers were present in the meet. The DEEO-cum- DMC as resource person clearly stated that all the private educational institutions had to take prior permission on the opening of schools and had to take RTE Recognition as laid down in the provision of the Act. Simultaneously, under the Section 12 (c), all unaided private schools and those in certain specified categories should ensure that at least 25 per cent Class 1 children belonging to weaker and disadvantaged groups were educated free. There is also provision in the RTE Act, 2009 that private schools that provide free education are reimbursed by the government if the due procedure is followed by school authority.

The reimbursement is calculated according to formula mentioned in the law and as prescribed by the government. It was also stated that there are only five private schools in Kokrajhar district are registered under the RTE Act. The DEEO-cum-DMC appealed to all the Principal / representatives of the private institutions to apply for the registration in prescribed format within January, 2021 for speedy officials process by following all the government guidelines.

