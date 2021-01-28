Plantation drive at Cotton University on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: On the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day, the team Voice of Environment (Youth Environmental Organization) in association with the Cotton University conducted a plantation drive at Seetanath Brahma Choudhury Hostel and Botanical Garden of Botany Department of the University to send a message for the vision of sustainable, clean and green Assam. The drive was conducted by Cotton University students from various departments led by Pervez Ali of the Geography Department, Hannam Ali (English Department) and VoE team lead by Bhaskar Hazarika, Mcdonald Choudhury and Sabita Dutta, respectively.

The team planted various fruit and medicinal plant saplings on the campus. The drive was supported by Cotton University students' union general secretary Hirak Patowari. Environmentalist Moharana Choudhury who was present in the programme discussed about plants' significance, food security, and clean green Assam mission.

The team conducted the drive on the university premise to convey a message to all the students and youth's community of the State and country to join hands for such initiatives so that the state and nation can become a self-sufficient, food secured and green.

Also Read: Bamboo plantation drive in Mizoram by Assam Rifles

Also Watch: Kokrajhar: Police Recovers AK 47, AK 56, Live Ammo Dug in Forest



