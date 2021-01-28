Professor Bhuban Mohan Das Lecture held in Cotton University

GUWAHATI: The Department of Anthropology, Cotton University under the aegis of Professor BM Das Endowment Fund conducted the 11th Professor Bhuban Mohan Das Lecture on January 22. The lecture was delivered by noted professor Ranjan Deka presently the Director, Division of Epidemiology, in the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, Cincinnati, USA on e-platform.



Discussing the topic of the lecture 'Identifying a Novel Thrifty Variant influencing Human Obesity – Anthropology, Epidemiology and Genetics: The Samoan Adiposity Study,' Professor Deka disclosed that the identification of the new variant gene which that not only have control over human obesity and diabetes, but also helps individuals to survive in situations of famines and starvations. DrManjumala Das noted educationist and wife of Professor BM Das also graced the occasion. Dr Drituimala Duwara, the daughter and grandchildren Raginie and AngarajDuara also paid tribute to the great anthropologist.

Angaraj, an astrophysicist based in the UK, shared his memories with his grandfather. A galaxy of anthropologists, academicians, researchers from different universities, colleges and institutes from across the globe participated in the event to pay homage to Professor BM Das. The doyen of Indian anthropologists who had not only established a strong tradition of anthropological research in North East India, but also is regarded as authority on the diverse ethnic composition of Assam and the North East, stated a release.

