Power workers stage protests at Bijulee Bhawan in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The power workers of the State staged demonstration against the 'Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020-2021' at Bijulee Bhawan at Pan Bazar on Monday. This is the first of a series of agitational programmes coinciding with the commencement of the Monsoon session of the Parliament.

The two-hour nation-wide demonstration was held under the banner of the Assam chapter of CCOEEE (Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees, Engineers & Pensioners). On Sunday, The organisation had announced a series of agitations over the Bill.

These agitational programmes are part of the already announced agenda of by the NCCOEEE (National coordination Committee of Electricity Employees, Engineers & Pensioners) earlier.

The convenor of Assam chapter of CCOEEE, Dipak Kumar Saha said, "We have initiated the national-level protest programmes as the 'Electricity (Amendment) Bill-2021' is slated to be placed in the Parliament during the monsoon session from July 19 to August 13.

According to the announced stir schedule, demonstrations will be held in all the power stations on July 19 to be followed by submission of memoranda to Union Power Minister and staging of demonstrations on July 27.

On July 29, the power employees will convene protest meetings against the Bill. From August 3 to 6, protests and demonstrations over the issue will be held in New Delhi. On August 10, token protest demonstrations for two hours will be held across the nation.

Also Read: Power workers cease work at Bijuli Bhawan in Guwahati





Also watch: