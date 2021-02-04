Power workers cease work at Bijuli Bhawan in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees Engineers and Pensioners (CCEEEP) resorted to cease work at Bijuli Bhawan on Wednesday to protest against the Center's move to privatize the electricity department.

"After privatization of electricity department, cost subsidy will be replaced by cost-based tariff where domestic electricity bills and industrial bills will be same. If the Bill is passed then it will be a big loss for the general public," said CCEEEP joint convener Pramod Das.

The CCEEEP, an umbrella organization of 15 power associations and unions, alleged, "The Government is stepping up its efforts to hand over the State's power sector with assets of Rs 35,000 crore to the private sector at a nominal price."

The Union's demanded the immediate scrapping of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020 along with the Standard Bidding Document for total privatization of distribution of electricity.

Among other demands by the Union include, reintroduction of Old Pension Scheme and removal of New Pension Scheme, job regularization of all contract and casual workers and employees, filling all the vacant posts of electricity department, and promotion of Grade III and IV employees.

Das underlined that the Union will intensify their protests if their demands are not fulfilled at the earliest.

It is to be mentioned that the several other trade unions supported the protest including – INTUC, CITU, AITUC, HMS, AICCTU, and AIUTUC.

