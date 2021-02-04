Primary TET teachers protest at Chachal Dharna Ground, Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER
GUWAHATI: The primary TET teachers of 2019 staged a sit-in at Chachal Dharna Ground here on Wednesday.
The teachers have argued that the teachers' appointment programme which will be held on February 5 is not the largest distribution of appointment in the State.
They have demanded that the teachers' posts should be increased and the deprived candidates should be included under the appointment process.
