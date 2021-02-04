 Top
Primary TET teachers protest at Chachal Dharna Ground, Guwahati

The primary TET teachers of 2019 staged a sit-in at Chachal Dharna Ground here on Wednesday.

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  4 Feb 2021 3:30 AM GMT

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The primary TET teachers of 2019 staged a sit-in at Chachal Dharna Ground here on Wednesday.

The teachers have argued that the teachers' appointment programme which will be held on February 5 is not the largest distribution of appointment in the State.

They have demanded that the teachers' posts should be increased and the deprived candidates should be included under the appointment process.

