C-TET Qualified Candidates Eligible for State Teacher Posts: Gauhati High Court

Staff Reporter



GUWAHATI: A division bench of the Gauhati High Court has ordered that Central TET (C-TET)-qualified candidates can also be illegible in the recruitment process of DEE LP & UP 3,941 teachers in accordance with the September, 2020 advertisement.

Prior to September 2020, C-TET qualified candidates were allowed to apply for the posts of teachers in the State. However, in case of the September 2020 advertisement the C-TET-qualified candidates have not been allowed to apply for such posts. The Gauhati High Court said that this is not a right decision. It said that the 916 petitioner CTET exam Qualified candidates be made eligible for taking part in the recruitment process.

Also Read: Primary TET teachers protest at Chachal Dharna Ground, Guwahati

Also Watch: Sad Incident in Moran Village, 92 year old Woman Burnt Alive



