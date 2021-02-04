 Top
C-TET Qualified Candidates Eligible for State Teacher Posts: Gauhati High Court

A division bench of the Gauhati High Court has ordered that Central TET (C-TET)-qualified candidates can also be illegible in the recruitment process of LP and UP 3,941 teachers in accordance with the September, 2020 advertisement.

GUWAHATI: A division bench of the Gauhati High Court has ordered that Central TET (C-TET)-qualified candidates can also be illegible in the recruitment process of DEE LP & UP 3,941 teachers in accordance with the September, 2020 advertisement.

Prior to September 2020, C-TET qualified candidates were allowed to apply for the posts of teachers in the State. However, in case of the September 2020 advertisement the C-TET-qualified candidates have not been allowed to apply for such posts. The Gauhati High Court said that this is not a right decision. It said that the 916 petitioner CTET exam Qualified candidates be made eligible for taking part in the recruitment process.

