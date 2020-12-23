PSSA to stage protest on December 28 at Assam Secretariat

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Pratibandhi Suraksha Santha Assam (PSSA) has threatened to stage a protest at the Assam Secretariat on December 28 if the Government does not fill the 511 vacant posts for PwD (Persons with Disabilities) candidates in various departments.

"Negligence of the Government against the disabled persons has been proved through their acts," said PSSA general secretary Nripen Malakar addressing the media persons at Dispur Press Club here on Tuesday.

Malakar alleged that out of 863 vacant posts for PWD candidates only 352 have been filled. The remaining 511 posts are still lying vacant, Malakar claimed.

"Earlier, the State government promised to fill up the vacant posts under the Social Welfare Department but now they have stated that the recruitments will be held individually for different departments," lamented Malakar.

Alleging that the PSSA members were not allowed to enter the Assam Secretariat premises due to COVID protocol, he questioned the Government as to how they are organizing rallies by following the protocols. He stressed that the body will resort to stage a protest on December 28 along with various other organizations of the disabled people if the Government doesn't take a decision to fill the vacant posts.

