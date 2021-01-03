Rail Passengers' body draws CM Sarbananda Sonowal's attention

Diversion and cancellation of trains

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Rail Passengers' Association (ARPA) has moved Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal drawing his attention to the cancellation and diversion of many trains in the State.

In a statement issued to the media, ARPA general secretary Dipankar Sharma said, "…we would like to draw your kind attention to some recent railway transportation arrangements as a result of which the people of Assam are bound to suffer. It is known to all of us that we've not been able to avail sufficient railway passenger services ourselves in the State which are available in many other developed States. Hence whatever we used to get till March 22, 2020 must be retained at any cost, and we are optimistic that under your leadership we'll be able to avail ourselves those limited services again. Some of the most sensitive issues are – (i) At present the Railway Board is preparing a zero base timetable as a result, for the reason best known to them, they've cancelled many train services. As many as 13 trains including Dibrugarh-Guwahati Shatabdi train, Dibrugarh-Kolkata Superfast, Guwahati-New Bongaigaon Passengers, Alipurduar-Kamakhya Inter-City Express etc, have been cancelled. These trains are highly utilized services in the State. For day-to-day businesses such trains are used regularly. (ii) The diversion of one of the oldest trains in Assam – Kamrup Express that ran from Dibrugarh-Kolkata via Guwahati – has now been diverted skipping Guwahati as a bi-weekly via Bogibeel bridge. This has badly affected train passengers from Guwahati, Lumding, Tinsukia, etc."

