Release convicted NDFB cadres, ABSU tells Amit Shah

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The ABSU (All Bodo Students' Union) moved Union Home Minister Amit Shah with a slew of demands, including the initiation of the process for the release of NDFB (National Democratic Front of Boroland) leaders and cadres on parole as per law.

The Bodo students' body, a signatory of the Memorandum of Settlement signed on January 27, 2020, submitted its memorandum to Shah when he was in Guwahati on Saturday.

A number of convicted leaders and cadres of the NDFB, including Ranjan Daimary, have been lodged in different central jails in Assam. "We urge your government to initiate the process to grant them release or parole as per procedure established by the law."

The Bodo students' body also appealed to the Union Home Minister to withdraw criminal cases registered against the members of the NDFB outside Assam and outside the country.

Stating a few key points of the Memorandum of Settlement signed between various Bodo organizations and the government, the ABSU said, "…as stated in the MoS, Sub-Clause 4.3 for the Amendments of Article 280 and Sixth Schedule of the Constitution as per the Constitution (one hundred and twenty fifth amendment) Bill, 2019 to improve the financial resources and administrative power of the BTC is initiated. The Constitution Amendment Bill was introduced in Parliament in January 2019. Hence, we urge your government to introduce the amendment Bill and pass it for the better economic development in the BTR.

"As mentioned in the sub-clause 6.1 of the MoS for the inclusion of Bodo-Kacharis living in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao in the ST(H) list of Assam in a time-bound manner being committed in the earlier agreement of 2003."

