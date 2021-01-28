 Top
Renovated Red Cross Hospital inaugurated by Samir Kumar Sinha

Inaugural ceremony of Renovated Red Cross Hospital was held on Wednesday.

  28 Jan 2021

GUWAHATI: Inaugural ceremony of Renovated Red Cross Hospital was held on Wednesday. The programme was started by lightning the ceremonial lamp by Chief Secretary of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Samir Kumar Sinha.

Addressing the people, National Health Mission Director Dr. Lakshmanan S. expressed his satisfaction for the renovated works of the pharmacy, laboratory, and others. Among other persons present in the ceremony included former employee of Red Cross Hospital Dr. Alaka Goswami.

