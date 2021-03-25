Renovation of Lakshminath Bezbaruah's house in Odisha almost complete

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The Sahityarathi Lakshminath Bezbaruah Smriti Rakhya Samiti (SLBSRS) on Wednesday announced that the renovation work for the house of Lakshminath Bezbaruah in Odisha's Sambalpur is almost complete.

Addressing a press meet here, SLBSRS president Pradyut Kumar Choudhary, and general secretary Rantu Deka stated that planning is underway to set up a museum at late Bezbaruah's Sambalpur house — Sadhna Bhawan — in line with the Lakshminath Bezbaruah Museum located at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra.

The SLBSRS members stated that the Sadhna Bhawan is expected to be inaugurated within this year.

Meanwhile, Sambalpur MP Nitesh Ganga has sent a letter to the Ministry of Railways requesting to operate a high-speed train service between Sambalpur and Guwahati.

The SLBSRS also briefed the media persons about the day-long programme which will be held to observe the litterateur's 83rd death anniversary on March 26.

"On the day, tributes will be paid at the sculpture of late Lakshminath Bezbaruah at his hometown Ahotguri in Morigaon district. In the evening of March 26, the State National Song — O Mur Apunar Desh — will be performed by 83 students to remember the litterateur on his 83rd death anniversary at Sahityarathi Lakshminath Bezbaruah Chowk here. Moreover, 83 earthen lamps will be lit to pay respect to late Bezbaruah. The day will be observed in Kolkata Assam Bhawan, and also earthen lamps will be lit at the Sadhna Bhawan," said SLBSRS president Pradyut Kumar Choudhary.

