Retired Principal of Cotton College Dr K. D. Krori honoured with VR Award

GUWAHATI: Retired Principal of the Cotton College Dr K. D. Krori has been honoured with the 'Vaidya-Roychoudhury Award' by the Indian Association for General Relativity (IAGR) and Gravitation for his research achievements.



The IAGR is an association of relativity scientists of the country. The award is given every alternate year to an eminent scientist. In 1990 DrKrori received a national award namely Emeritus Fellowship in physics from University Grants Commission, New Delhi and Dr Hiranya Bhuyan award in physical sciences from Assam Science Society, Guwahati.

He was also honoured with National Teacher Award by KC Das Commerce College, Guwahati in 2010. It may be mentioned that DrKrori also earned reputation as a very good teacher of physics and a very efficient administrator as Principal of Cotton College. After retirement from Cotton College, he established the Srimanta Sankardev Academy, stated a release.

