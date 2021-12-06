Rigorous Rules in Guwahati: Heavy Fines, Possible Imprisonment for Drunken Driving This New Year

GUWAHATI: For New Year's Eve in Guwahati, the Assam police and the Department of Transportation have agreed to implement rigorous traffic regulations to ensure safer streets and fewer accidents.

Both authorities have chosen to keep a close eye on the streets and anyone who violate them, imposing stiff fines.

Both departments have issued tight directives for upcoming holidays such as Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. According to the DTO of Kamrup Metropolitan Gautam Das, violators of these laws and regulations would face a fine of Rs. 10,000, as well as possible jail and licence suspension under Section 185.

Any driver who is intoxicated and drunk while driving will face a six-month jail sentence, licence suspension, or a fine under section 185.

The Kamrup Metro district transport office (enforcement wing) initiated a big push against helmetless riders and pillion riders in Ganeshguri and Chandmari areas of the city on Wednesday in response to the escalating incidence of traffic accidents involving two-wheelers.

Many people were caught breaking the regulations during the journey, and the violators were prosecuted. The agency recorded 277 occurrences of offences, and penalties totalling Rs 46,000 were collected on the spot.

The effort was led by District Transport Officer Himangshu Kumar Das, who claimed that it was launched against both helmetless and pillion riders and that it will continue in the following days.

The enforcement agency also handed out roses to helmetless riders and pillions during the campaign to raise awareness about the necessity of safe riding.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma applauded the action but cautioned that two-wheeler users must adhere to all traffic laws. He stated that, due to an increase in road accidents on the final day of the year, no motorbikes would be permitted to exceed a speed of 60 kilometres per hour on December 31.

