RPF NFR recovers contraband items worth more than Rs. 1.25 lakh from trains

GUWAHATI: Stepping up its drive against smuggling of contraband items through trains, the RPF (Railway Protection Force) of NFR (Northeast Frontier Railway recovered various contraband items worth more than Rs. 1.25 lakh from July 13 to July 16.

The contraband items including foreign liquor, banned drugs, and ganja among other items were recovered during regular checks and search operations at various stations and trains over N. F. Railway.

On July 13, personnel of the RPF team and train-escort party conducted a search operation in train No. 05910 UP (Avadh Assam Express) under the supervision of IPF/Dibrugarh during which they recovered an unclaimed bag containing 110 bottles of foreign liquor (90 ml each) from a coach of the train. Later, the recovered liquor bottles were handed over to Inspector of Excise, Dibrugarh, for necessary action. The approximate value of the recovered liquor is Rs 9,900.

On July 14, personnel of the RPF Task Force Team of Tinsukia Division while conducting a drive against contraband items in train No. 05928 DN (New Tinsukia – Rangiya special) in

between Amguri and Mariani Railway Station under the supervision of DSC/Tinsukia, apprehended three persons and recovered total 87 bottles of foreign liquor worth about Rs 8,165 from their possession. Later, the apprehended person persons along with the recovered/seized liquor were handed over to Inspector of Excise, Jorhat, in Assam for necessary action.

On July 15, acting on information regarding carrying of drugs in Train No. 02504 UP (Rajdhani Express) from Bihar; a joint checking was conducted by the RPF, local Police and GRP at Simuluguri Junction railway station. During drive, they apprehended two

contractual OBHS staff in a coach of the train and recovered 05 plastic packages which were kept concealed inside the 'Hot Cage' of the coach. On opening the packages, huge quantity of banned drug 'Spasmo Proxyvon (SP)' capsules in loose (total 6,780 capsules) were found. The recovered capsules were seized by GRP/Simuluguri Junction and the persons were taken into custody. In this regard, a case was registered u/s 22(c) NDPS Act. The approximate value of the recovered/seized capsules is Rs 67,800.

On July 16, RPF team of RPF/Post/Agartala, during checking in Train No.

07029 DN (Agartala - Secunderabad Summer Special) at Agartala station, recovered an unclaimed bag containing 02 packets ganja, weighing about 4 kg from the general coach. Later, the recovered/seized ganja was handed over to the OC/GRP/Agartala for further necessary action. The approximate value of the recovered ganja is Rs. 40,000.

