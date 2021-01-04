Sanitation facility at dharna site; A recipe for health hazards!

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The insanitary lavatories at the site for dharna at Chachal by the side of VIP Road in Guwahati are a perfect recipe for health hazards.

The Community Sanitation Complex at the site for dharna was built by Guwahati Carbon Ltd under its CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) activities and the Kamrup (M) District Water and Sanitation Committee. Lack of regular water supply and cleaning have made the facility unfit for human use. Miscreants too added to the situation by using the facility in an unhygienic way. The situation at the sanitary complex at the site has come to such a pass that women protesters have to urinate outside the facility just by using a cloth as a partition.

Earlier, Dighalipukhuripar was the site where dharnas were staged in Guwahati. However, following a directive from the Gauhati High Court the site for dharna was shifted to Chachal. However, upkeep of the sanitary facility there has been very poor without any regular water supply and cleaning system.

