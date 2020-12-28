Schemes galore, but are farmers made adequately aware of them?

* More than 50% posts of 'Agricultural Extension Assistants' vacant



STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: There are many schemes, but how many farmers are aware of them? How is the Agriculture department broadcasting these schemes at the grassroots level? These are important posers as the number of officials responsible for taking these schemes to the peasants are not at all enough in Assam.

The prime coordinating link between the State government and the farmers is the 'Agricultural Extension Assistant' (AEA). The prime duty of this official is to enlighten the farmers about these schemes, and also ensure that they reap the benefits. However, the hard fact is that more than 50 per cent of the 2,884 sanctioned AEA posts are lying vacant. Sources informed that 1,581 posts have remained unfilled for several years now.

This appears even more ironic as the State government has launched various farmer-related schemes under the slogan 'Pathar Aamar, Bazar Amar' (Our Fields, Our Market). But with the present strength of officials, it is quite difficult for the Agriculture department to reach out to the grassroots.

When asked, Department sources told The Sentinel, "Advertisements were floated to fill up some of these posts during the time of the previous government. However, the recruitment process got cancelled due to various technical reasons. Subsequently, the Gauhati High Court directed the Department to hold fresh recruitment examinations. The Department also selected — as per the then norms — to give this responsibility to a selected private firm. But the scam related to the recruitment of Sub Inspectors (SIs) in the Assam Police again put up hurdles.

"Following the scam, the State government stopped leasing out to private firms the responsibility of conducting recruitment examinations into various departments. The government directed the Jorhat-based Assam Agricultural University (AAU) to hold the recruitment examination for the Department.

"But, the State government is yet to give the financial sanction for the recruitment process. Once we get this approval, we are ready to go ahead with the process."

It has been also learnt that many other posts are vacant under the Agriculture Directorate. These are: Junior Assistant (HQs): 47 of sanctioned 71 posts; Junior Assistant (district level): 153 of 410; Stenographer: eight of 11; Steno-typist: five of nine; electrician: four of six; Primary Investigator/ Field Investigator/ Computer: 24 of 54; Mechanical Jute: six of 12; and Grade-IV (HQs): nine of 67 sanctioned posts. "The Department is planning to give Gauhati University the responsibility to hold recruitment examinations for these posts. We are waiting for the financial sanction from the State government."

