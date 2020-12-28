Biswanath District Children's Science Congress concludes successfully

A Correspondent

Biswanath Chariali: Biswanath District Children's Science Congress concluded successfully recently with a day-long programme at Bioteck Hub, Biswanath College of Agriculture, here.

The programme commenced with flag hoisting by Pranab Kumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Biswanath and president of Biswanath District Children's Science Congress, followed by administering of oath of the Science Congress. In the project competition, altogether 16 projects prepared on various issues related to the theme 'Science for Sustainable Living' were presented by students coming from different schools of Biswanath district while Dr Bhakta Prasad Goutam, Dr Ratna Kinkar Goswami, Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma, Dr Pallav Kumar Sharma, Dr Prashanta Neog and Dr Sangeeta Baruah of Biswanath College of Agriculture and Dr Ratul Nath and Dr Anwesha Ananya Sharma of Biswanath College were the judges.

Among them, teams representing Monabari High School, Lohitmukh Higher Secondary School, Little Star High School, Biswanath Chariali and Pub Dubia High School were selected for the State-level Children's Science Congress to be held at Nalbari from January 18, 2021. Science workers Prof Dhaneswar Borah and Prof Amarjyoti Borthakur were felicitated in the programme conducted by district coordinator Ripunjay Bordoloi.