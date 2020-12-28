Set up research centre in singer's house: AASU

Pratima Baruah Pandey award to Pabitra Rabha

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: AASU (All Assam Students' Union) adviser-in-chief Samujjal Bhattacharjya has said that the State government should preserve the Matiabhag residence of Padmashree Pratima Baruah Pandey and set up a research centre for folk culture there, and if the government doesn't do that the AASU will do something there with the people of the State. Bhattacharjya said this at Padmashree Pratima Baruah Pandey Memorail Award giving ceremony at Chandmari here on Sunday. The award has been received by drama artiste Pabitra Rabha.

Bhattacharjya further said, "Pabitra Rabha is a silent crusader for the development of drama in the State. His works are deeply rooted with the culture of Assam."

Receiving the award, Rabha said, "I'll work with more dedication for the responsibility reposed on me by the AASU by giving away this award. The credit of this award goes to all those who have been working with me since 2003." AASU president Dipangko Kumar Nath and general secretary Sankor Jyoti Baruah also demanded of the State government to preserve the Matiabhag residence, besides declaring her property as that of Assam.