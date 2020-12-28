AASU, AJYCP and AJP flay Amit Shah's comment on agitations

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The AASU (All Assam Students Union), the AJYCP (Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chattra Parishad) and the AJP (Asom Jatiya Parishad) have strongly criticized the statement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah that agitations hinder the development process. Shah stated thus while addressing the gathering at Amingaon in North Guwahati on Saturday. The organizations also demanded that the Union Home Minister must not pass such comments.

The AASU in a joint statement issued by its president Dipanko Kumar Nath and general secretary Sankor Jyoti Baruah on Sunday said, "The Union Home Minister could issue such a disgraceful comment on agitations in Assam and martyrs owing to this fascist mentality."

The AASU leaders posed, "What has Delhi given to Assam without the people of the State not taking to the streets demanding their rights? Why didn't the Union Minister say a single word with respect to implementation of the recommendations made by the High Level Committee that was set up by the Central government itself?"

Pointing out, "Many have become martyrs (swahids) in each non-violent democratic movement of the people of Assam", the two leaders added, "Even in the anti-CAA movement, Assam witnessed five martyrs."

AJYCP general secretary Palash Changmai said, "The youths of Luitpar aren't afraid of death. Leaders like Amit Shah not knowing 'what a martyr is' isn't at all surprising. Shah was here in the State to fan the indolent fire of paddy husk. He wants to give his desired end to the West Bengal Assembly election by fanning the fire in Assam. If the Centre implements the CAA, the people of Assam will take to the streets as it did on December 11, 2019. We won't allow implementation of the CAA in the State."

AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi told the media, "By making that comment, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has gone against the democratic values and undermined people's peaceful and democratic movements for their rights. He has also ridiculed the sacrifices of the martyrs and the masses of the State."

Also Watch: Christmas celebrated in Langching, Manipur

Also Read: Minister Amit Shah reviewed Law-and-order scene in Assam