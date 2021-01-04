Solution continues to elude menace of street vending in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The roadside vendors at various places in Guwahati are a real eyesore, besides impeding pedestrians in their day-to-day activities. The GMC (Guwahati Municipal Corporation), for reasons best known to it, has not been taking against such illegal vending.

Footpaths at Ulubari, Beltola, Lakhara, Ganeshguri, Bhangagarh etc., are occupied by vendors under the very nose of the civic body and its officials.

"It's quite difficult for us to walk on footpaths as they are occupied by street vendors. We have to walk by the edge if footpaths or roads within the white line drawn. However, in most of the cases, the line gets erased or we may cross the line while in haste. That may prove to be fatal for pedestrians. We've lodged a complaint with the GMC, but to no avail," said one of the residents of Ulubari.

Though the Urban Development Department formulated the Assam Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation and Street Vending) Scheme 2020 – yet it has not been implemented much to the problems of pedestrians.

