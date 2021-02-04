Sri Sri Ugratara Devalaya lodged FIR against Raijor Dol leader Kamal Kumar Medhi

 Top
Sri Sri Ugratara Devalaya has lodged an FIR against Raijor Dol leader Kamal Kumar Medhi alleging that he has distorted facts from the Assam history.

In the FIR, Devalaya's Bor Deuri Kailash Sarma alleged that Medhi, while delivering a speech during a party meeting on February 1 at Bilasipara distorted facts from the Assam history by stating that Brahmins of Kamakhya Devalaya helped the Mughals to invade Assam during the Battle of Saraighat.

