Train robber arrested in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: A joint team of the Railway Protection Force (RPF)/CIB and Government Railway Police (GRP), Guwahati carried out an operation on Wednesday and apprehended a miscreant named Afser Ali (37) near FOB at the Guwahati Railway Station and seized 90 tablets of the soporific 'Ativan' from him along with other objectionable articles.

The miscreant, son of one Hajarat Ali, is a resident of Dolagao village of Boko in the Kamrup district.

According to sources, upon interrogation Afser Ali confessed his involvement in different drugging cases, including the incident wherein a couple was drugged and robbed on January 20 aboard the Alipurduar-Lumding Inter-city Express.

Ali stated that travels as a common passenger in trains and mixes 'Ativan' tablets with tea and biscuits and offers it to train passengers whenever he gets the opportunity. After consuming the drug-laced tea or biscuits, the victims become unconscious and he loots their personal belongings.

Ali has been handed over to the Officer In-Charge of GRP, Guwahati, and a case (No.13/22 dt.26.01.22 u/ s 328/ 380 IPC) has been registered against him.

Also Read: Suspected ATM Robber Injured During Police Firing In Assam's Golapara

Also Watch:







