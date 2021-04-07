Tribute paid to martyr jawan Dilip Kumar Das

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The mortal remains of CRPF CoBRA (210 Battalion) Inspector Dilip Kumar Das arrived at 8 am at the LGBI (Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International) Airport on Tuesday.

Das was killed in a Maoist attack in the jungles of Chhattisgarh.

After arrival, his mortal remains were taken to 175 CRPF Battalion Camp at Dharapur. CRPF northeast region special DG SR Oja, DIG of Group Centre of 9 Mile Rakesh Chetri, 175 Battalion commandant Subhash Chandra Sarma, and several other CRPF senior officers paid their last respect to the mortal remains. Guwahati Police Commissionerate's West Police District DCP Nabaneet Mahanta also paid tribute to late Das. During the tribute ceremony, CRPF Jawans raised various patriotic slogans for the departed soul. Later his body was taken in a special vehicle to his residence in Sarupeta.

